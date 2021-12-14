Kyle Van Noy reflects on death of 'big bro' Demaryius Thomas originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The world lost an amazing athlete and an even better person Thursday as Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33.

A number of NFL players, including Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, took to social media to grieve Thomas' death. The Denver Broncos paid tribute to their late wide receiver with a special moment during Sunday's game vs. the Detroit Lions.

Kyle Van Noy, another former teammate of Thomas' during his brief stint with the New England Patriots, reflected on his friend's tragic passing during Tuesday's "Quick Slants."

"Yeah, that one hurt," Van Noy said. "I got to shed my tears and, you know, he's an unbelievable person. Love him. He was like, big bro to me instantly. Spent some time in the offseason rehab when he did, so I got a chance to get close with him. He was rehabbing his Achilles coming off of that serious injury. And just talking to him as a person and as a human, he's always had a smile, always positive, always humble, always willing to teach, and I'll carry that with me all the time.

"I feel like I've taken that role on too to kind of always be like DT in that regards of trying to bring somebody with you. He was the ultimate team guy and just a good human. He's going to be missed, I really miss him, I love DT forever and always. He was a really big bro, a really good guy."

Thomas spent only a few months with the Patriots in 2019. He was traded to the New York Jets before the regular season, but it's clear he still made a significant impact during his short tenure in New England.

