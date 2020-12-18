Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Arrives to TD Garden Like Only Kyrie Can

The former Boston Celtics guard took time before the C's-Nets matchup to burn herbs while walking around the venue.

By Justin Leger

Kyrie Irving made his long-awaited return to TD Garden on Friday night, and he didn't waste any time making his presence felt.

The former Boston Celtics guard took time before the C's-Nets matchup to burn herbs while walking around the venue, which may be connected to his Native American heritage through his mother. Irving has opened up before about his Native American roots at the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.

Celtcs-Nets is set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston. Be sure to tune in to Celtics Pregame Live before the game for a preview of the matchup, and Celtics Postgame Live immediately after the final buzzer for a complete breakdown of the game.

