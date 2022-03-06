Kyrie Irving Blasts Celtics Fans for Boos: ‘It's Like the Scorned Girlfriend'

Kyrie blasts C's fans for boos: 'It's like the scorned girlfriend' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving heard the boos loud and clear Sunday at TD Garden, and he knows they won't go away any time soon.

The former Boston Celtics guard was booed during player introductions and each time he touched the ball in the C's-Nets showdown. Asked after the game about the not-so-warm reception, Irving issued a retort to the C's fans who continue to let him hear it.

"I know it's going to be like that the rest of my career coming in here," he said. "It's like the scorned girlfriend who just wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back. It was fun while it lasted.”

Kyrie Irving on playing in Boston: "It's like the scorned girlfriend, wants an explanation on why I left but still hoping for a text back... it was fun while it lasted" pic.twitter.com/DdUTbdvsd5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 6, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Irving went on to praise the Celtics organization and say he's grateful for his time in Boston. While he might maintain a solid relationship with his ex-teammates, the same definitely can't be said for the C's fans he once promised to re-sign with.

Led by a 54-point effort from Jayson Tatum, the Celtics took down the Nets 126-120 for their third consecutive victory. Irving notched 19 points and six assists.