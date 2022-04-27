Kyrie Irving Praises Celtics on Twitter After Nets' Season Comes to Awful End

Kyrie praises Celtics on Twitter after Nets' season comes to awful end originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When Kyrie Irving left the Celtics in NBA free agency three years ago to team up with Kevin Durant on the Nets, most experts predicted that Boston would be replaced by Brooklyn as a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

Fast forward to 2022 and the Celtics look like they have a brighter future than the Nets after sweeping Brooklyn from the first round of the playoffs in dominant fashion.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Irving took to Twitter on Tuesday night to congratulate the Celtics for their series win:

We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I wanted to congratulate my brothers in that Celtics locker room. They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance. Nothing but love competing against them. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) April 27, 2022

Irving played fantastic in Game 1 and nearly led his team to a series-opening victory before Celtics star Jayson Tatum won the matchup on a buzzer-beating layup. The superstar point guard scored 39 points in Game 1, but unfortunately for the Nets, it was mostly downhill for him after that point.

Irving scored just 46 points over the final three games and shot 37.2 percent from the floor. His struggles, combined with Kevin Durant's lackluster performance throughout the series, was too much for the Nets to overcome against the Celtics' elite defense.