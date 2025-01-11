Center opens in Pasadena to file missing persons reports in SoCal fires

Residents whose loved ones are missing in connection with the brush fires that continue to devastate Los Angeles County can fill out an inquiry form online or visit a Family Assistance Center on Saturday.

The county opened a Family Assistance Center in Pasadena to help residents searching for missing friends or family in the fires. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Pasadena Convention Center Visitor’s Bureau, which is the building to the left of the civic auditorium.

This center is located at 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena, CA 91101.

Additionally, the American Red Cross created a reunification inquiry form for missing people. Those who need help finding or located loved ones can click here to fill out the form. The Red Cross asks those who are filing an inquiry to provide as much detail as possible.

“Red Cross Reunification teams are working as quickly as they can to make these connections,” the website said. “Please do not submit a duplicate request or call the 800 number to help us get to each request as quickly as possible.”

For more information, contact 800-675-5799.

As of Saturday morning, the two largest wildfires claimed 11 lives. Six people died in Altadena's Eaton Fire while five people died in the Palisades Fire.