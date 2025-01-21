Official venue lineups were announced Tuesday for the FireAid Los Angeles County wildfire relief concerts this month at two Inglewood venues.

The two FireAid LA shows will be held concurrently Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum to benefit people affected by two of the most destructive wildfires on record in California.

Here are the artists and where to see them perform.

FireAid LA Intuit Dome lineup

The Intuit Dome concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Billie Eilish

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Jelly Roll

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

Olivia Rodrigo

Peso Pluma

Rod Stewart

Stevie Wonder

Sting

Tate McRae

FireAid LA Kia Forum lineup

The Kia Forum show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Alanis Morissette

Anderson. Paak

Dave Matthews

John Mayer

Dawes

Graham Nash

Green Day

John Fogerty

Joni Mitchell

No Doubt

P!nk

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

The Black Crowes

FireAid LA concert tickets

Tickets for show at both venues go on sale at noon Wednesday through Ticketmaster. Prices start at $99.

All proceeds from ticket purchases wil benefit FireAid wildfire relief efforts

Note: Tickets are only valid for the venue selected, not both venues. Fans at the Intuit Dome wil be able to watch the Kia Forum concert.

How to watch FireAid LA

FireAid will be broadcast and streamed live on the following platforms.

Amazon Music/Prime Video

Apple Music

AppleTV app

Disney+/Hulu

Facebook/Instagram

iHeartRadio

KTLA+

Max

Netflix/Tudum

Paramount+

Peacock/NBC News Now

SiriusXM's exclusive “LIFE with John Mayer” channel

SoundCloud

Veeps

YouTube

Some AMC Theatre locations will screen the shows.

Firefighters have made progress in efforts to contain two deadly wildfires that started Jan. 7 in Los Angeles County on a day of extreme Santa Ana winds that fanned flames in neighborhoods. The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was nearly 90-percent contained Tuesday. Containment of the Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was at 63 percent.

The fires are the second- and third-most destructive on record in California. Twenty-seven deaths have been reported.