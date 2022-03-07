Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga to Play Fenway Park This Summer

The concert is scheduled for Aug. 19

By Marc Fortier

Lady Gaga is finally set to perform at Fenway Park this summer, ticket seller Live Nation announced Monday.

The Chromatica Ball summer stadium tour will stop in Boston on Aug. 19, one of 14 dates worldwide.

The tour kicks off July 17 in Dusseldorf, Germany, and also includes stops in Washington, D.C., East Rutherford, New Jersey, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Tickets for the rescheduled Boston show are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com. Previously purchased tickets remain valid for this summer's show.

Lady Gaga's Fenway Park concert has been postponed twice already due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

