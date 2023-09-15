Lakeville's loose emu has been recaptured

Authorities say an emu that had gotten loose earlier this month in a Massachusetts community has been found safe.

Lakeville Animal Control Officer David Frates had said in a Facebook post on Sept. 4 that an emu was on the run in the Lang Street-County Road area of town. It was spotted in numerous areas, but police were initially unable to catch it.

The person who owned the large bird apparently had moved out of the area, making it more difficult to catch.

Frates posted an update on Facebook on Sept. 9, saying that the elusive emu had been safely captured. He said the emu will now be living in an "awesome" home.

The emu is the second-tallest living bird, after the ostrich, reaching up to 6'3" in height. They can't fly but can travel great distances and sprint as fast as 30 mph when necessary. Native to Australia, they are often kept as pets.