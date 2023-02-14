recipes

Lamb Arayes Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

**Serves 4**

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 lb ground lamb meat
  • 2oz bacon, finely chopped or pureed in a food processor (optional, but delicious)
  • 1 small onion, grated
  • 3 cloves garlic, grated
  • ½ cup parsley, chopped and lightly packed
  • ½ tsp cumin
  • ½ tsp coriander
  • ½ tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp 5 spice
  • Kosher salt & red pepper to taste
  • 2 Pita rounds, choose ones that are a little breadier and fluffy 

For the dip:

  • ½ cup labneh or Greek Yogurt
  • 2 TBS extra virgin olive oil
  • Toppings like cucumber, sliced tomato, caper berries, olives and fresh dill
  • Salt & pepper to taste

PREPARATION:

  1. In a large mixing bowl, mix the ground lamb, bacon (optional), onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, coriander, paprika, 5 spice, salt, and pepper.  Begin by mixing with a fork to break up the density of the ground meat.  Then don’t be shy and use your hands. Don’t overwork/over mix the meat but attempt to distribute the seasonings evenly.
  2. Slice your pita rounds in half and carefully break open the pocket. Divide the meat mixture into 4 equal parts.  Carefully pack ¼ of the mixture into each of the 4 halves.
  3. Slice the packed pita again in half to create a triangle quarter.  Smooth the 2 meaty edges with your finger so the meat is flush with the fluffy pita bread.
  4. Preheat a cast iron skillet on medium heat. Add 1-2 TBS of olive oil and place the meat side down into the skillet.  Sear for 3-4 minutes.  Flip to sear the 2nd meaty surface.  Cook until the internal temperature reaches 160*. If the meat begins to brown too quickly, lower the temperature slightly.
  5. On a platter, arrange the labneh or Greek yogurt for dipping along with fresh and pickled fixings.

Watch below to make this recipe step-by-step with Anna Rossi!

Anna Rossi shares her delicious Lamb Arayes recipe perfect for any game day and beyond.

