Lamont to Give Update on Coronavirus Cases in Connecticut

Connecticut governor Ned Lamont at an outside podium
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont has scheduled a briefing on Connecticut's coronavirus response efforts at 3:15 p.m. on Monday.

It comes as national health experts, including the U.S. Surgeon General, warned of what could be the most difficult week in America since the COVID-19 public health emergency began.

Gov. Lamont on Monday also launched a new public service announcement campaign about his "Stay Safe, Stay Home" message to Connecticut residents.

Connecticut currently has more than 5,600 coronavirus cases and 189 deaths.

