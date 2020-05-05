Hospitalizations Climb; Coronavirus Cases Surpass 30,000

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased on Tuesday.

It was the first time in nearly two weeks that the state saw the number of net hospitalizations rise.

As of Tuesday, 1,500 were hospitalized for COVID-19, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. That is a net increase of 36 hospitalizations.

"One day is not something really to focus on but it's just to keep in mind that this is by no means behind us," Lamont said.

The state saw 448 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total to more than 30,000. There were also 77 new deaths from coronavirus-related illness. The death toll now stands at 2,633.

Gov. Lamont has pointed to a continued decline in hospitalizations as one of the key factors in beginning the process of reopening parts of the state's economy.

The co-chairs of the advisory board established to come up with a reopening plan detailed some of that plan last week.

Gov. Lamont said some areas of the state's economy, such as hair and nail salons, some retail, and restaurants with outdoor seating, could reopen beginning May 20.

The one-day increase in hospitalizations would not necessarily affect the May 20 date, according to Connecticut chief operating officer, Josh Geballe.