13,381 Coronavirus Cases in Connecticut; More Than 600 Deaths

Coronavirus cases in Connecticut climbed by 1,346 since Sunday and there were 48 new deaths, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

That brings the total to 13,381 cases and the death toll has now reached 602.

The number of hospitalizations statewide remained stable, with 106 new hospitalizations, Lamont said.

New Haven County saw the largest increase in hospitalizations with an increase of 45 total hospitalizations, but Gov. Lamont said the capacity of the hospitals there can handle that kind of increase.

The latest update comes on a day when Gov. Lamont participated in a conference call with governors from New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Deleware to announce a plan to form a joint panel to develop a reopening plan for the region.

