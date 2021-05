Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on Connecticut's COVID-19 cases and the ongoing vaccination efforts Monday afternoon.

This weekend, the governor announced 70% of adults in Connecticut have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, becoming the first state in the nation to reach that benchmark.

Lamont's briefing will be held at 4 p.m. You can see it live in this article when it happens.