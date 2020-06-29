coronavirus in connecticut

Lamont to Provide Update on Connecticut Coronavirus Cases Monday Afternoon

governor Ned Lamont outside the governor's residence in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on Connecticut's coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon.

Connecticut continues to be one of the few states that have seen a decrease in the daily number of COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the state saw another net decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The percentage of positive tests remained low as well, as just 1% of tests performed came back positive, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The governor has scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m. You can see it above in this article when it happens.

