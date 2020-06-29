Lamont to Provide Update on Connecticut Coronavirus Cases Monday Afternoon

Gov. Ned Lamont will provide an update on Connecticut's coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon.

Connecticut continues to be one of the few states that have seen a decrease in the daily number of COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the state saw another net decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The percentage of positive tests remained low as well, as just 1% of tests performed came back positive, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The governor has scheduled a news conference for 4 p.m.