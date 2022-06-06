Massachusetts

Landmark ‘Bewitched' Statue in Salem, Mass. Vandalized

The statue is a tribute to the TV show "Bewitched," which filmed its seventh season in the city

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

An iconic statue in Salem, Massachusetts was vandalized Monday.

The landmark "Bewitched" statue at Essex and Washington streets was found covered in red paint.

The statue is a tribute to the TV show "Bewitched," which filmed its seventh season in the city, according to the website. It depicts Elizabeth Montgomery, who played lead character Samantha Stephens, riding a broom.

More details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSalembewitched
