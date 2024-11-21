Mass poisoning blamed on tainted alcohol with American among four tourists dead

An American citizen has died at a popular adventure spot in Laos where alcohol tainted with methanol has been blamed for a spate of poisonings in recent days.

The State Department said the U.S. citizen died in Vang Vieng, a town popular with backpackers to the north of the South East Asian country’s capital. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” a spokesperson told NBC News Thursday.

They did not reveal the victim’s identity or their cause of death out of respect to the family.

Their comments came as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to 19-year-old Bianca Jones who died in Thailand after being evacuated from Vang Vieng for treatment, along with her friend Holly Bowles, also 19.

“Our first thoughts in this moment are with her family and friends who are grieving a terrible and cruel loss,” Albanese said in an address to Australia’s parliament. “This is every parent’s very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure.”

He added that Bowles was “fighting for her life.”

Thai authorities confirmed to The Associated Press that Jones had died by “brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system.”

Denmark’s foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday that two of its citizens had died in Laos. Citing confidentiality, it would not comment when asked whether they died of methanol poisoning.

New Zealand’s foreign ministry also said its embassy in Thailand’s Bangkok had been contacted by one of its citizens “who was unwell and may be a victim of methanol poisoning in Laos.”

Britain is providing consular assistance to its nationals and their families "following an incident in Laos," a spokesperson for the British foreign office told NBC News in a statement without elaborating further.

It came after the U.K. issued a travel advisory for Laos on Wednesday. “You should take care if offered, particularly for free, or when buying spirit-based drinks. If labels, smell or taste seem wrong then do not drink,” it said.

One of South East Asia’s poorest countries, authorities in Laos have long cautioned foreign travelers about tainted drinks at nightclubs and bars.

Several travelers have died from methanol poisoning in the past after consuming drinks mixed with the liquid which unscrupulous bar owners use to increase their volume.

Reports about the mass poisoning in Vang Vieng began to emerge last week after Jones and Bowles fell ill on Nov. 13 after a night out drinking with a group in the remote town.

The teenagers were staying at one of the most popular hostels in the area, Nana Backpacker hostel, where the manager Duong Duc Toan told the AP that the teenagers were unwell after they failed to check out on their planned date of Nov. 13 and that he arranged transport to the hospital for the duo.

The hostel had offered free shots of Lao vodka as a hospitality gesture to nearly 100 guests, including the two teenagers, he said, adding no other guests has reported any issues. Bowles and Jones then went out and returned early that morning.

Jones remained in critical condition for several days after being evacuated to Thailand, where her parents flew in from Australia.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong expressed her sorrow over the tragedy, saying in a statement on Instagram, “I strongly urge parents and young people to please have a conversation about the risks.”

Australia and New Zealand are advising citizens to exercise caution when consuming alcoholic drinks in their updated travel advisory to Laos.

The State Department has not followed suit.

