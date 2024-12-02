Police: Hannah Kobayashi ‘intentionally' missed her flight from LA to New York

Kobayashi's sister said she and her family were never contacted by police about the latest update.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed in a meeting that they believe Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman who went missing after arriving in Los Angeles, may have intentionally missed her flight. 

Kobayashi’s family has expressed their frustration with the Los Angeles Police Department’s latest update on her search.

At a police commissioner’s meeting last week, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Kobayashi intentionally missed her connecting flight from LAX to New York on Nov. 8.

Kobayashi's sister said she and her family were never contacted by police about the latest update.

The family also claims that specific details shared by McDonnell in the meeting, like Kobayashi’s age and when she was reported missing, were inaccurate.

Kobayashi’s family has also taken down a Facebook page that was dedicated to her search efforts after they say they have been receiving death threats.

California Nov 18

Search continues for Hawaii woman who disappeared from Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles Nov 24

Father of missing Hawaii woman found dead in apparent suicide in Los Angeles: Police

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us