Hannah Kobayashi missing person case is closed as she returns to US

The case of a Hawaii woman reported missing about one month ago after she landed at Los Angeles International Airport is now closed, the LAPD said Monday.

The department was notified by Customs Border Protection that Hannah Kobayashi presented herself Sunday for entry into the United States and appeared in good health, the LAPD said Monday. Last week, a family attorney said the 30-year-old Kobayashi, reported missing Nov. 11, was safe in Mexico and had contacted her family.

"This case is now closed. Hannah Kobayashi has been removed from the Missing and Unidentified Persons System (MUPS)," the statement continued.

The high-profile search for Kobayashi began after the photographer from Maui missed a flight Nov. 8 connecting from LAX to New York, where she was headed for a new job and to visit relatives. The family reported her missing to law enforcement on Nov. 11, and local volunteers joined family and friends in the search for Kobayashi in Los Angeles.

At the beginning of December, the LAPD had classified Kobayashi’s case as a voluntary missing persons case, saying that she had willingly crossed the border in November into Mexico. Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell told reporters Kobayashi appeared unharmed and that authorities have found no evidence she was being trafficked or the victim of a crime.

Police said Kobayashi entered Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing about 125 miles southeast of Los Angeles on Nov. 12. A security camera video review showed Kobayashi alone with her luggage, the LAPD said.

She was declared a "voluntary missing person" after the surveillance video review.

Father Ryan Kobayashi was among those from Hawaii who were part of the search. He was found dead Nov. 24 in a parking lot near LAX. Kobayashi's family confirmed his death in a statement and said he died by suicide.

Last week, the family announced that after receiving nearly $50,000 in donations to find Kobayashi they will honor any claim for a refund following her appearance.