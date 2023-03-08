LAPD

LA Police Officers Shot in Confrontation

Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple officers have been shot in a confrontation outside an apartment building in Lincoln Heights, with a large police response surrounding the building and helicopters flying overhead.

Authorities encouraged residents to stay indoors and lock their doors near the apartment located at North Mission Road and North Broadway.

Officers were believed to have been injured as they were searching for a person who got out of a vehicle after a traffic stop.

At least two officers were brought to a hospital after an incident in the Lincoln Heights area. 
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The injured officers were transported to a hospital. Authorities said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert as officers began swarming the area. A tactical alert is a preliminary step taken by authorities to mobilize personnel that includes the redistribution of on-duty individuals.

U.S. & World

Congress 9 mins ago

Mitch McConnell Hospitalized After Fall at DC Hotel

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

As Bourbon Booms, Thirst for Rare Brands Breeds Skullduggery

LAPD units have completely surrounded an apartment building where they believe a man that is possibly armed has barricaded himself.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us