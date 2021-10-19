Large Crime Scene in Boston's South End, Several Blocks Shut Down

Police are responding to a developing situation at Albany and Randolph streets in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Boston police are urging people to avoid Albany Street between East Berkeley Street and Malden Street due to "police activity."

Traffic Advisory: Avoid the area of Albany Street between East Berkeley Street and Malden Street due to police activity — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) October 19, 2021

Emerson College issued a campus alert saying there is an armed person with unknown intent at Rotch Field on its Boston campus.

EMERSON ALERT! Armed Person with unknown intent is reported at Rotch Field Boston campus. . Be alert.Updates will be posted at https://t.co/TwmpHQgIrg — Emerson College (@EmersonCollege) October 19, 2021

A large crime scene has been established, with police tape and police vehicles blocking off a large area.

Large crime scene at Albany and Randolph #Boston. Too much to tape off so police cars are considered edges of crime scene. #nbc10Boston #bostonpolice pic.twitter.com/dhHgKxnern — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceNews) October 19, 2021

#Bostonpolice concentrated at intersection Albany and Randolph Streets. About three blocks closed off. #NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/O8MZVhTWf5 — Katie Brace (@KatieBraceNews) October 19, 2021

SWAT teams reportedly have long guns ready, and additional police continue to arrive at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.