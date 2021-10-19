Boston

Large Crime Scene in Boston's South End, Several Blocks Shut Down

Police tape and police vehicles are blocking off an area near Albany of Randolph streets

By Katie Brace and Marc Fortier

Police are responding to a developing situation at Albany and Randolph streets in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Boston police are urging people to avoid Albany Street between East Berkeley Street and Malden Street due to "police activity."

Emerson College issued a campus alert saying there is an armed person with unknown intent at Rotch Field on its Boston campus.

A large crime scene has been established, with police tape and police vehicles blocking off a large area.

SWAT teams reportedly have long guns ready, and additional police continue to arrive at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

