Houston

Live: Large Explosion Reported in West Houston, Texas

Live video from the scene of the explosion will appear in the player above.

Authorities in Houston are responding Friday morning to reports of a large explosion on the city's west side.

KPRC-TV says it has received reports from many people who heard a loud explosion and felt buildings in the area shake.

The Houston Police Department sent a tweet at 4:38 a.m. asking people to avoid the area as first responders converged on the scene.

It's not clear what caused the explosion or whether there are any injuries.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.

This article tagged under:

HoustonexplosionHouston Police Department
