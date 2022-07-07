Large Fire at New Bedford Tire Plant Sends Plumes of Smoke Into the Sky

A large mill fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts, sent plumes of heavy smoke into the sky on Thursday.
The fire broke out at Bob's Tire Company on Brook Street around noon, according to WJAR-TV.
Neighbors said they heard multiple explosions around that time, and when they came down to see what had happened they saw thick black smoke rising from the building.
New Bedford police urged residents to avoid the area and expect traffic congestion.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. It is unclear if anyone was injured.