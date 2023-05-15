Massive Fire Burning at Waterfront Home in Hull: WATCH LIVE

A massive fire is burning in a waterfront building in Hull, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 5:50 p.m. on Q Street, not far from Nantasket Beach.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen pouring from the building, as firefighters attacked the flames with multiple streams of water. Portions of the building appeared to be collapsing.

MASSIVE house fire ongoing right now in Hull, Mass. Part of home collapsed into the fire.





Zillow says the 2,700-square-foot building has six bedrooms and seven baths, and its value is in the millions.

Fire departments from multiple neighboring communities, including Hanover, Weymouth and Hingham, were being called to the scene to help battle the blaze.

Marshfield Engine to scene from station coverage, Weymouth Engine to the Scene. Hanover Engine to Station 2 Abington Engine to Hingham for Coverage. Air Unit & DFS Rehab requested.

Weymouth Engine mutual aid to Hull for their 3rd alarm fire. 5 Q St Hull.

Hull, which has just over 10,000 residents, is located in Plymouth County, on a peninsula at the southern edge of Boston Harbor.

No further information was immediately available.