Firefighters are battling a large fire in a multi-family home in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Monroe Street.

At approximately 2:45 heavy fire from the 3rd floor at 89 Monroe St.Roxbury pic.twitter.com/xR2WvxPr5C — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 15, 2021

No further details were immediately available.