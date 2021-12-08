everett

Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze in Everett, Smoke Visible for Miles

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Rover Street

By Marc Fortier

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a metal recycling plant in Everett, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Rover Street. It appears to be in some sort of industrial building with the name Schnitzer on the side. Surrounding the building are what appear to be piles of scrap metal.

Schnitzer Northeast, a metals recycling company, lists its address as 17 Rover Street. A similar fire broke out at the plant in 2016, The Boston Globe reports.

Flames and very heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building. Huge plumes of smoke could also be seen from as far away as the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Everett police are urging people to avoid the areas of Robin and Dexter street in the Island End industrial area due to the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

