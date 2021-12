A large police presence responded to a middle school in Milton, Massachusetts, after police received a report of a person with a gun on Wednesday morning.

State police said the report of a person with a gun at Pierce Middle School around 9 a.m. turned out to be unfounded. The object in question was determined not to be a weapon.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

About 1,000 students attend the school.

No further information was immediately available.