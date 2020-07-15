Body Found in Branford During Search for Missing East Haven Woman: Police

A body was found in Branford Wednesday and police said it may be tied to the search for a missing East Haven mother.

Branford Police Detective Lt. Dominick Eula confirmed a scene outside LoMonaco’s Ristorante on Main Street is tied to the search for 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca.

Popoca's family reported her missing on July 3 and said she had been missing since the night of June 30, or the early morning hours of July 1.

East Haven police confirmed a body was found in what they described as a "shallow grave" near a dumpster in the restaurant parking lot. The body has not been positively identified. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division is assisting and East Haven police are also on scene.

No other details were immediately available.