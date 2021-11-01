New Hampshire

Police Make Arrest Amid Suspicious Death Investigation in Seabrook, NH

Aerial footage showed numerous police cruisers surrounding a residential area that borders several businesses

By Marc Fortier

Authorities have arrested someone in a "suspicious death investigation," that prompted heavy police and SWAT response in a neighborhood in Seabrook, New Hampshire, on Monday morning.

The Hampton Police Department said they were working with area agencies on the investigation, which they said involved a shooting on Lafayette Road in the area of the south Market Basket.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said only that authorities were responding to Seabrook for a suspicious death investigation.

The arrest eliminated public threat, Hampton police said. Officials are urging people to avoid the area.

Aerial footage showed numerous police cruisers, SWAT and tactical vehicles surrounding a residential area that borders several businesses.

A young man who lives in a camper nearby said he heard gunshots and was afraid to go outside. He said police had been to the home before and that people in the neighborhood have had "altercations," with the people in that home in the past.

No further information was immediately available.

