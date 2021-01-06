Large Police Presence in Hartford After Shooting Involving Officer

There is a large police presence on Enfield Street in Hartford after a shooting involving an officer, according to Hartford police.

The FBI has responded, according to an NBC Connecticut crew at the scene, who also saw state police troopers at the location.

According to FBI personnel on the scene, this was an isolated incident and no law enforcement officers were injured.

NBC Connecticut has not been able to independently confirm or verify information from Hartford police regarding the shooting.

Police have closed several streets. They have allowed residents at the corner of Enfield and Capen streets to pull their cars in and out past the caution tape. Part of Enfield Street has been closed and police have asked an NBC Connecticut crew at the scene to push back due to a gas leak.

Good news for folks who live in the area. At the corner of Enfield & Capen, @HartfordPolice is letting residents pull their cars in and out past the caution tape. @NBCConnecticut https://t.co/uqMRWFqYrf — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) January 6, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.