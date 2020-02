A large police presence has forced some road closures in Medford, Massachusetts.

Around 3:42 a.m., Medford Police confirmed activity in the area of St. Clement Church along the Somerville line at the corner of Boston Avenue and Harvard Street.

There is currently an ongoing police operation in the area of St. Clements Church. There is a large presence of police in the area. — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) February 13, 2020

The area has since been opened to through traffic.