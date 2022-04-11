Las Vegas

Las Vegas HS Student Charged With Attempted Murder in Attack on Teacher Over Grades

The female teacher was treated for "multiple injuries" and is said to be stable, according to police

A screenshot of Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. A 16-year-old student was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault against an Eldorado teacher in a dispute over grades, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
Google Earth

A 16-year-old student has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after “getting violent” and strangling his teacher in a dispute over his grades last week, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called to a high school on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. While police did not disclose the name of the school in the release, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara confirmed the attack occurred at Eldorado High School, NBC News reported

Officers found a female teacher being treated by medical personnel for “multiple injuries,” according to police. She was hospitalized and said to be stable.

The investigation found that the student went into a female teacher’s classroom to “talk about his grades,” according to the release.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Las VegascrimeNevadaHigh SchoolClark County
