Las Vegas

Las Vegas Jackpot Winner Didn't Know He Had Won. The Gaming Board Found Him

Nevada officials searched surveillance footage, other records for him

P Photo/John Locher

A malfunction in a Los Vegas slot machine left a player in the dark about his  $229,000 win, according to a press release from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Robert Taylor, of Arizona, won the jackpot on Jan. 8 at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, but did not know because of a "communications error," the release said.

Once the jackpot had been confirmed, the gaming board began an extensive search to find him. Twenty days later, Taylor learned of his winnings.

