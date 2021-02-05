Las Vegas

Woman Sentenced for Killing Las Vegas Nail Salon Manager While Trying to Skip Out on $35 Manicure

By Associated Press

Las Vegas Metro PD

A Las Vegas woman was sentenced Friday to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with a vehicle while trying to skip out on a $35 manicure.

Krystal Whipple’s attorney in December pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, admitting she killed Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Nguyen, a 51-year-old mother of three from Garden Grove, California, in December 2018.

Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Whipple, whose plea allowed her to avoid trial on felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges.

Police said Whipple, 23, tried to pay for her manicure with a fraudulent credit card before telling Nguyen that she was going to her car to get cash.

Nguyen and her boyfriend followed Whipple into the parking lot, where Nguyen was struck and dragged by a black Chevrolet Camaro driven by Whipple. Police later said the car had been stolen from a rental agency.

Authorities said Whipple fled to Boulder City and then Los Angeles before surrendering to police in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona, almost two weeks after Nguyen’s death.

