Las Vegas Mother and Grandmother Accused of Locking Teen in Her Bedroom for Over a Year

An 18-year-old girl has been found by Las Vegas Police after allegedly being locked in her bedroom by her mother and grandmother for over a year, authorities said.

According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, the incident occurred the early morning of Nov. 5, when officers responded to a home near 5th Street and Alexander Road in North Las Vegas after a neighbor reported a teen girl who was trying to use a ladder to climb into their upstairs bedroom.

The witness later told police the girl then asked her for food and water and said her parents had locked her in her bedroom, KBLR-TV reported.

The neighbor later told police that she heard noises coming from the backyard and saw the girl, who then asked her for food and water and said her parents had locked her in her bedroom, KBLR-TV reported.

The report states the girl told the neighbor that her bedroom had only one sheet, and two empty dressers and she would only get food and water at night when her mother came back from work.

Inside the room, police wrote in the report that they saw "a box spring and bed frame," as well as a bucket that was "half full of what appeared to be urine and fecal matter."

Police said she had been locked in the room for at least a year.

The girl told the neighbor that she was able to escape by tying her clothes and leaving through the second-story window, according to the police report.

Police later arrested Addy Gonzales, the teen's mother, Maria Pasarin, the teen's grandmother, and Daniel Omezcua and charged them with false imprisonment and child abuse. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 21.