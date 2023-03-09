Lasell University Student Stole $500,000 From Employer, Used Money to Buy a Tesla, Pay for Trip to Hawaii

A Lasell University student is facing charges that she stole over $500,000 from the jewelry store where she worked and used at least some of those funds to buy a Tesla, purchase thousands of dollars of Louis Vuitton merchandise and pay for a trip to Hawaii.

Ariel Foster, 19, of Boston, is charged with larceny over $1,200. She is free on bail and is expected to be arraigned Friday in Woburn District Court.

Burlington police detectives said they were called to Lovisa, a jewelry store at the Burlington Mall, on Feb. 22 for a report of a credit card machine breach.

Their investigation determined that on three dates in February, items scanned at the register had their price increased, and the cost of the item was then refunded to a credit card belonging to Foster, police said. The eight transactions involved a total loss of $547,187. Foster was an employee at Lovisa and was determined to have been at the store when the credit card breaches occurred.

Investigators subpoenaed Foster's financial institutions, which they said uncovered a refund transaction from Lovisa America LLC into her bank account. Her bank records also showed that Foster made several high-priced transactions between Feb. 2 and Feb. 22, including an expenditure of more than $35,000 for a Tesla, almost $6,000 to Delta Airlines, over $20,000 to a hotel in Hawaii and almost $5,000 in Louis Vuitton purchases.

On Wednesday, Burlington police, Boston police and Lasell University police executed search warrants at Foster's residence and her dormitory at the university in Newton. She was taken into custody without incident.