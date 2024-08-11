Sunday is the last day of tax-free weekend in Massachusetts but before you start swiping that credit card, keep in mind that it doesn't apply to everything.

You can skip the sales tax on most items under $2,500 in stores across Mass. this weekend. You can spend more than that as long as the price of each individual item is $2,500 or less.

The holiday also applies to online purchases as long as you pay in full, even if it comes after the weekend is over.

There are things that don't qualify for tax-free weekend. Meals, cars, boats, utilities like gas and electricity, tobacco and marihuana products, alcohol and any single item that is priced at more than $2,500.

Lay away sales do not qualify for tax-free weekend as well.

If you find out you were charged tax by accident, the business is responsible for giving you a refund, so hold on to your receipts after you makes your purchases.