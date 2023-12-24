Last minute shoppers make their way to stores on Christmas Eve

A quiet morning is expected to be followed by waves of shoppers trying to find those last minute gifts on Christmas Eve.

Consumers may say they’re feeling low because of world affairs and inflation, but according to experts, it’s not slowing their spending.

The National Retail Federation is expecting holiday shopping sales to hit record numbers, up about 4% over last year, for a total of more than $957 billion dollars. Online sales are included in that calculation, with an estimated increase of up to 9%, which comes to more than $273 billion.

According to the U.S. News and World report, 35% percent of shoppers are still looking for that perfect gift, 16% percent say they always wait until the last minute, 10% percent just don't like shopping and 5% percent recently activated a new credit card.

“I came in a couple times before to get some presents and I was like you know I’ll just wait until a couple of days before Christmas. I shouldn’t have done that.” said Isabella Alburquerque.

“I think it’s more for the excitement for us. The last minute. Coming here was easier than I thought. We waited till the last minute for a good thing.” added Isabel Lara.

In Massachusetts, South Shore Plaza opens early at 8 a.m. for all your last minute shopping needs.