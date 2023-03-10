Latest Report on Taylor Hall's Injury Is Positive for Bruins Ahead of Playoffs

Latest report on Taylor Hall's injury is positive for Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A short while before the March 3 NHL trade deadline, the Boston Bruins learned they would be without left wingers Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno for a bit.

We still don't have a firm update on when Foligno could return to the Bruins lineup, but the latest report on Hall's status is very encouraging for the team.

Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe reported Friday morning that Hall "is expected to begin practicing on Monday and likely will return to action upon the conclusion of the club’s upcoming five-game road trip that kicks off Sunday afternoon in Detroit."

Hall is currently on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) and has missed the last five games. His most recent action was Feb. 25 at the Vancouver Canucks, which is the game during which he suffered his lower body injury.

LTIR rules require players to miss at least 10 games and 24 days. Based on that timeframe, and if all goes well with Hall, he could potentially return during the Bruins' three-game homestand from March 21 through March 25 -- a stretch that will see the Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning visit TD Garden.

The Bruins acquired Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings on March 2 to bolster their talent and depth at left wing. If Hall returns soon and is able to make a seamless transition back to the lineup, the B's will have tremendous depth at left wing with Brad Marchand, Pavel Zacha, Hall and Bertuzzi all in the mix.