Friday's big winter storm could drop up to 18 inches of snow in parts of northern New England and almost none in areas closer to Boston.

So how much snow will you get?

NBC10 Boston Chief Meteorologist Matt Noyes shared the latest snowfall total maps on Friday morning.

Tweaks to this map from earlier one minute, but starting to see where coastal front separating warmer from colder is setting up, so tightened gradient ramp in snow a bit more. Canada border may get bumped up a bit as we nail down snow:water ratio (how fluffy or not) pic.twitter.com/9S0diCr9U6 — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) December 16, 2022

Here's a closer look: