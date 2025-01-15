New Jersey 5th grade teacher accused of abusing boy, giving birth to his child

A New Jersey 5th grade teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student over a four-year span and investigators allege she had the boy's child.

Laura Caron, 34, of Cape May Court House, New Jersey, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said on Jan. 15, 2025.

Caron – who was a 5th grade teacher at Middle Township Elementary School – is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with one of her students. Investigators said the sexual abuse began in 2016, when the student was around the age of 11. The student was living at Caron’s home at the time and at times would wake up in Caron's bed, investigators said in an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NBC Philadelphia.

Caron continued to sexually assault the student until 2020 when the victim was 14 or 15, according to investigators.

The investigation into the sexual abuse began in December after the alleged victim's father posted on Facebook that Caron's 5-year-old child looks similar to him and his son, according to the criminal complaint.

In a text message and call, the victim admitted to family members that he is the child's father, the criminal complaint said.

On Jan. 15, 2025, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Middle Township Police and the Special Victims Unit took Caron into custody without incident. Investigators also executed a court-authorized search warrant at her home.

The Middle Township School District was notified of the investigation and is currently cooperating with law enforcement, prosecutors said. Counseling and support services are also available to students, staff and families impacted by the news. NBC Philadelphia reached out to the school district for comment but has not yet heard back from them.

Anyone with more information on the investigation should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Cape May County Prosecutor’s website, the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line or by calling the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

Caron remained jailed Wednesday awaiting an initial court appearance, prosecutors said. It is unclear if Caron has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

