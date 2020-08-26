Laura Now Forecast to Be a Catastrophic Category 4 Hurricane

Hurricane Laura is now expected to rapidly power up into a "catastrophic" Category 4 hurricane — an even stronger storm than previously expected — as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, gathering wind and water that now covers much of the Gulf of Mexico.

Satellite images show that Laura, which is currently a Category 2 storm, has become "a formidable hurricane" in recent hours, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities. It has undergone a remarkable intensification, "and there are no signs it will stop soon, with shear remaining low-to-moderate over the deep warm waters of the central Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center said in a briefing early Wednesday.

Laura’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 110 mph with higher gusts, forecasters said early Wednesday.

#Laura --> Hurricane became a Category 2 overnight. Laura is expected to rapidly strengthen to a possible category 4 before landfall. Landfall will be near TX/ LA coast later tonight. @nbcdfw @nbcdfwweather https://t.co/Av09sJdCjJ #DFWTraffic #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/uQdfQwHWws — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) August 26, 2020

"We are expecting widespread power outages, trees down. Homes and businesses will be damaged," said Donald Jones, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is near the bullseye of Laura’s forecast track.

"I’m telling you, this is going to be a very serious situation," Jones said.

Texans who live along the gulf coast are now evacuating as Hurricane Laura churns in the Gulf of Mexico. NBC 5’s Scott Gordon and Vince Sims report.