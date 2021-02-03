Lawmakers Propose Making Pizza Connecticut's State Food

Some lawmakers have introduced a bill to make pizza the state food of Connecticut.

If you are a Connecticut native or have lived in the state for a while, then the idea of New Haven-style pizza probably makes your mouth water. And you probably have a go-to pizza place.

State Rep. Patricia Dillon, who represents New Haven, and State Senator Gary Winfield, who represents New Haven and West Haven, have proposed adding pizza as the state food to chapter 33 of the general statutes, “(t)o recognize the contribution of pizza to the state's cuisine and economy.”

More on Chapter 33 of CT State Statute

The state flower is the mountain laurel

The state bird is the American robin

The state animal is the sperm whale

The state insect is the praying mantis

The state shellfish is the Eastern oyster

The state fist is the American shad

The state tree is the white oak

The state mineral is the garnet

The state song is “Yankee Doodle.”

The bill was referred to the Joint Committee on Government Administration and Elections on Jan. 27.