Lawsuit: Winter Wonderland is Neighbor’s Spring Nightmare

A New Hampshire woman says the operators of a seasonal attraction of ice structures failed to control runoff and flooded her basement with over 15,000 gallons of water and she worries it will happen again this spring.

New Hampshire Public Radio reported Tuesday that Kelly Trinkle alleges in a lawsuit against Ice Castles that last April, snow and ice melt from the attraction pooled in her backyard in North Woodstock and flooded her basement with 16 inches of water.

A lawyer for Ice Castles denied that the structures flooded Trinkle's basement. Trinkle says she has video evidence of the water traveling from the Ice Castles' property to her yard.