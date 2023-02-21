lawrence

Lawyer for Man Charged in 1988 Murder of 11-Year-Old Girl Seeks Dismissal

Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr. was arrested last year and charged with killing Melissa Ann Tremblay

By Marc Fortier

Marvin McClendon Jr. in a Massachusetts court on Friday, May 13, 2022, to face a murder charge in the 1988 killing of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay.
NBC Boston

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning on a motion to dismiss the case against Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., charged with killing an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence 35 years ago.

McClendon Jr., 75, of Alabama, was arrested last year and charged with fatally stabbing Melissa Ann Tremblay of Salem, New Hampshire, in September of 1988. The retired Massachusetts corrections officer has been held without bail since his arraignment in May of 2022, where he entered a not guilty plea.

Melissa Ann had accompanied her mother and her mother’s boyfriend to the LaSalle Social Club in Lawrence, not far from the railyard, and went outside to play while the adults stayed inside, authorities have said. She was last seen by a railroad employee and a pizza delivery driver during the late afternoon hours.

Prosecutors said the state crime lab generated a DNA profile from Tremblay’s body and was able to link it to McClendon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
A Lawrence District Court judge ordered Marvin "Skip" McClendon Jr., a 74-year-old ex-corrections officer, be held without bail in the deadly 1988 stabbing of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay.

McClendon’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case last year, saying the DNA evidence is "not sufficient" to support a first-degree murder indictment and it's possible the DNA belongs to another member of the McClendon family.

But prosecutors have argued that most of his family live in Alabama and have never been to Massachusetts. They also said McClendon Jr., who retired in 2002, had been living not far away in Chelmsford, and worked and attended church in Lawrence at the time of the killing.

He also owned a van that looked like one that witnesses saw Melissa Ann near on the day she disappeared, according to prosecutors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More on the Melissa Ann Tremblay murder

melissa tremblay Jul 7, 2022

Ex-Corrections Officer Charged in 1988 Killing of 11-Year-Old NH Girl Faces Judge

melissa tremblay Apr 27, 2022

‘Melissa Has Never Been Forgotten': Ex-Corrections Employee Arrested in 1988 Murder of NH Girl

This article tagged under:

lawrence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us