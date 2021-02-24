Immigration

Lawyers Have Found the Parents of 105 Separated Migrant Children in Past Month

Those working on reunification said they had yet to find the parents of 506 children

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The lawyers working to reunite immigrant parents and children separated by the Trump administration reported on Wednesday that they have found the parents of 105 children in the past month.

The steering committee of pro-bono attorneys and advocates working on reunification said it had yet to find the parents of 506 children, down from 611 on Jan. 14, 2021, the last time it reported data to a federal judge overseeing the process.

Of those 506 children, the lawyers said the parents of about 322 are believed to have been deported from the U.S., making it more difficult to find them.

U.S. & World

3 hours ago

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Works Well in Big ‘Real World' Test

Boeing 12 mins ago

Federal Watchdog Blasts FAA Over Certification of Boeing Jet

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationBiden Administrationfamily separation
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us