Lazy Bear Ice Cream Plans to Open in Dorchester

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like an ice cream shop may be on its way to a space within sight of the Southeast Expressway.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Lazy Bear is planning to open in Dorchester, taking over part of a former dentist office space on Neponset Avenue just north of Neponset Circle. The post mentions that the owner of the proposed shop is Matthew Galvin and that they would sell ice cream that is made off-site, though it is not yet known where exactly the ice cream would be coming from. UH says that the rest of the old dentist office is slated to become a yoga studio.

The address for the proposed Lazy Bear is 389 Neponset Avenue, Dorchester, MA, 02122.