LeBron James, Julian Edelman, Other Sports Stars Congratulate Tom Brady on Super Bowl Win

LeBron, Edelman, other sports stars congratulate Tom Brady on Super Bowl win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Tom Brady is the undisputed king.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl championship on Sunday night with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.
Brady's seven titles are two more than any player and one more than any team in NFL history. He also won Super Bowl LV MVP -- his fifth time winning that award.
The 43-year-old quarterback ended the greatest of all time (GOAT) debate a long time ago. His success at this stage is just incredible and likely to never be seen again in professional team sports.
Brady received a ton of congratulatory messages via Twitter from around the sports world, including other superstar players such as LeBron James, as well as some former New England Patriots teammates.
Here's a roundup of that reaction: