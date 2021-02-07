LeBron James, Julian Edelman, Other Sports Stars Congratulate Tom Brady on Super Bowl Win

LeBron, Edelman, other sports stars congratulate Tom Brady on Super Bowl win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady is the undisputed king.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback won his seventh Super Bowl championship on Sunday night with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium.

Brady's seven titles are two more than any player and one more than any team in NFL history. He also won Super Bowl LV MVP -- his fifth time winning that award.

The 43-year-old quarterback ended the greatest of all time (GOAT) debate a long time ago. His success at this stage is just incredible and likely to never be seen again in professional team sports.

Brady received a ton of congratulatory messages via Twitter from around the sports world, including other superstar players such as LeBron James, as well as some former New England Patriots teammates.

Here's a roundup of that reaction:

💍💍💍💍

💍💍💍

Cant stop. Wont stop.

The best ever in all sports. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 8, 2021

TB12 🐐 — James White (@SweetFeet_White) February 8, 2021

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

Tough to repeat , props to 2003-2004 patriots!!! — Rodney Harrison (@Rodney_Harrison) February 8, 2021

I wonder if 🐐 Tom is going to win back to back . Get 8 chips. Retire and have the NFL call it the Tom Brady instead of Vince Lombardi — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

Tom Terrific! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 8, 2021

so Jordan has 6 rings, and Brady has 7 rings. is it now safe to say that Brady is the GOAT of all GOATS? — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady 🐐 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 8, 2021

Tremendous RESPECT for Tom Brady. He is the G.O.A.T. @TomBrady Unbelievable. Congrats Man! — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady man... — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2021

Congrats... AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021

Everybody said this was a passing of the torch ... Tommy like nah I’m about to win 7!! That’s wild! Congrats goat!! @TomBrady — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) February 8, 2021