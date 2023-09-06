Lee strengthens to a hurricane, forecast to become a dangerous Cat. 4 storm

Lee quickly strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday and was expected to intensify into a dangerous Category 4 storm over the next few days, forecasters said.

Hurricane Lee had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as it moved west-northwest at 13 mph about 965 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands Thursday, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Lee was forecast to become a major hurricane by early Saturday and reach category 4 intensity with winds of 150 mph over the weekend, the NHC said.

No watches or warnings were in effect. Large ocean swells are likely to reach the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through the weekend.

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Lee.

Current models show Lee staying to the north of Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands. The models also show Lee likely turning more northward next week and staying away from Florida and the southeastern United States.

Current models show Lee staying to the north of Puerto Rico and the Leeward Islands. The models also show Lee likely turning more northward next week and staying away from Florida and the southeastern United States. The jet stream is forecast to push the cyclone north and spare Florida and the Southeast from direct impacts. The Mid-Atlantic to New England could see bigger impacts.

Lee is now the 12th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called for an "above-normal" season in its updated forecast last month, with 14-21 named storms including 6-11 that could become hurricanes and 2-5 that could become major hurricanes.