recipes

Leftover Turkey Pie Recipe

NBC Universal, Inc.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Leftovers: Stuffing, turkey, vegetables, gravy, potatoes 
  • Extra stuff: butter, cream, shredded cheese (optional), french-fried onions (optional) 

PREPARATION:

  1. Mix about 2 cups of leftover stuffing with 3-4 tablespoons gravy to moisten. Press into the bottom and sides of the buttered pie plate to make a crust. Fill the crust with 2 cups turkey, 1 cup vegetables, and 1/2 cup optional cheese.
  2. Pour 1/2 cup gravy on top. In a small bowl, mix 2 cups mashed potatoes with 1/4 cup half-and-half or cream. Top pie with potato mixture. Melt 2 tablespoons butter and drizzle over mashed potatoes (optional).
  3. Sprinkle optional french-fried onions on top. Cover with foil and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. When you’re ready to bake, preheat your oven to 350°F.
  4. Bake until heated through and lightly browned, 30-35 minutes.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

recipes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us