Legal Sea Foods Is Returning to Park Plaza in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A couple of years ago, a group of seafood restaurants shut down one of its locations in downtown Boston. Now we have learned that it will be returning in a nearby location.

According to a Twitter thread from @amysalv, a "coming soon" sign for Legal Sea Foods can be seen in the city's Park Plaza area, with the restaurant coming to The Heritage On The Garden, a mixed-use development which is flanked by Arlington Street, Park Plaza, and Boylston Street. The locations page for the restaurant group confirms this, showing that the upcoming outlet plans to open in the fall at 79 Park Plaza.

Legal Sea Foods left its space at 26 Park Plaza in August of 2020, with a message from the restaurant group saying at the time that "the lease expires in nine months. The restaurant had no patio space, the wine cellar was exclusive to group events, and the landlord had previously expressed plans to redevelop the property. Also, the area is now without theater and nearby hotels and office buildings have no real occupancy. So to reopen for a few months in light of the pandemic made no sense."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The website for all locations of Legal Sea Foods is at https://www.legalseafoods.com/

[Earlier Article]

Legal Sea Foods in Boston's Park Square/Park Plaza Area Has Closed